Turner Broadcasting networks improve image quality with Snell Quasar Ph.C converter

Looking to incorporate a wide range of standard-definition sources into its high-definition broadcasts, Turner Broadcasting System has installed more than 50 Quasar Ph.C upconverters from Snell to support many of its highly rated entertainment networks.

The Quasar Ph.C systems, installed at Turner's network operations center in Atlanta, are used to upconvert SD content and graphics for the HD simulcasts of TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, TCM and truTV. In addition, the Quasars provide the upconversion needs for SD programming running on WPCH (Peachtree TV), a Turner owned-and-operated local station serving the Atlanta market. Turner uses the Quasar systems in conjunction with Snell’s RollCall, which provides a monitoring and control interface for all signals in the operation.

Another unique feature of Turner's Quasar Ph.C installation is a customized 16:9 algorithm for optimum handling of 4:3 materials stretched to 16:9 widescreen. Jointly developed by Snell and Turner engineers, the customization provides user-configurable settings that enable Turner operators to fine-tune the presentation of 4:3 SD materials so that they are not distracting when upconverted to a 16:9 format.

With its Emmy Award-winning motion compensation technology, the Quasar Ph.C systems have enabled Turner to deliver the highest-quality upconverted video with maximum flexibility and control. Users can continue working in standard definition; then, as they gradually migrate to full-scale HD operations, the Quasar Ph.C provides a way to incorporate SD sources.