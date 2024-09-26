Tubi CEO to Keynote NAB Show New York

The National Association of Broadcasters is preparing to welcome attendees to the 2024 NAB Show New York , with a standout lineup of speakers.

NAB Show New York takes place October 9–10 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

This year’s show offers an impressive lineup of media personalities and journalists. The session “KEYNOTE: How Tubi Is Surging in the Streaming Wars” will feature Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, in conversation with Peter Kafka, Business Insider’s chief correspondent. Sud will discuss Tubi's rapid growth and its impact on the evolving streaming landscape, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Tubi is reshaping the TV industry. Tubi is the second biggest, free streaming platform after YouTube. The session will be recorded live for Kafka’s “Channels” podcast on Vox, giving attendees exclusive access to strategies driving Tubi’s success.

Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events, said the show offers attendees “a unique opportunity to dig deeper into the most transformative trends in the industry” with access to industry leaders and emerging technologies.

Show speakers represent major media and big brands including ABC, AbelCine, Audacy, AWS, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox Television Stations, Fujinon, iHeart Media, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, National Women’s Soccer League, NBCUniversal Local, National Women’s Soccer League, NYU, Ross Video and Yahoo Finance.

These thought leaders will share insights on critical trends reshaping the industry around AI, the creator economy, live production and sports media.

Visit NAB Show New York to learn more about the valuable discovery, networking and business development and to register for the show.