Tualatin Valley Community TV Adds Broadcast Pix



BILLERICA, MASS.: Based in Beaverton, Ore., Tualatin Valley Community TV produces public, educational, and government programming for cable subscribers in 14 cities and Washington County. Earlier this year, TVCTV moved from a three-studio setup it shared with a magnet school to its own two-studio facility. Each new studio has its owncontrol room, which is anchored by a Broadcast Pix Mica Video Control Center.



A division of the Metropolitan Area Communications Commission, TVCTV produces more than 400 local programs each year for its five cable channels. Its main studio is dedicated to community programming, while a second studio is used for government programs, in-house productions, and contract work.



The move to the new facility also included a move to a file-based workflow, which allows TVCTV to take advantage of Mica’s built-in Fluent Clip Store. TVCTV is also exploiting the capabilities of its newproduction switchers to improve its on-air look.



TVCTV implemented the Mica workflow in March. They were purchased through Professional Video and Tape in Tigard, Ore., and installed by Delta AV in Portland, Ore. One of TVCTV’s new studios features robotic HD cameras, but programming is down-converted and broadcast in SD. Mica’s multi-definition switcher can mix eight HD/SD-SDI inputs with seven channels of internal clips, animations, and graphics.





