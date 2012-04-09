TSL Completes Sky News Arabia Installation



MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND: TSL announced that it completed the installation of Sky News Arabia’s news station in Abu Dhabi; one of the largest of its kind in the region. Due to launch this spring, the new broadcaster will bring high quality 24/7 news in Arabic to the Middle East, including ‘non-broadcast’ content such as Skype, YouTube and other user-generated content, as it appears online.



Designed and built by TSL, the fully file-based TV station is comprised of a state-of-the-art production facility housed in a studio on the twofour54 campus, with a separate building for the newsroom, graphics and editing, machine rooms and operations centre.



Among many other elements, the platform contains a bespoke universal booking system, eliminating the need to manually coordinate automated booking of each element separately, and QC of all I/O circuit bookings across Sky News Arabia’s control room.



As all of the station’s content transfers over IP, TSL had to design a the IP infrastructure, while achieving broadcast standards of reliability, and allowing priorities to be set for traffic close to air time. Automation was heavily implemented to minimize the need for bodies.





