Hearst Networks EMEA Turns To Synamedia For Cloud Distribution Of Linear Channels

LONDON—Hearst Networks EMEA is working with Synamedia for cloud distribution of its linear channels, including The HISTORY Channel, the company said today.

Formerly A+E Networks EMEA, Hearst Networks EMEA will use Synamedia SaaS-based Quortex PowerVu as a fully managed service, a move that will cut costs and increase the reliability of distribution to 10 affiliates across EMEA, it said.

Hearst Networks selected Synamedia for Quortex PowerVu’s technology and the company’s Global Cloud Operations Center in Bangalore, India, which specializes in DevOps for maintaining and operating media workflows in the cloud. The network has confidence in the company’s dedicated team of engineers 24/7, full control and monitoring of content flows and end points and incident management, Synamedia said.

Synamedia’s SaaS-based Quortex PowerVu offers integrated disaster recovery and support for open standards, making it possible to add new channels and distribution partners in hours instead of days. The new service will go live later this year running on AWS, it said.

“We chose to partner with Synamedia because the company offered a risk-free way to move our distribution to the cloud and benefit from new levels of scalability and flexibility while cutting operating costs,” said Matt Westrup, chief technology officer at Hearst Networks EMEA. “When we assessed Synamedia’s CloudOps Center, we were impressed by the caliber of its services and found a perfect match for our business needs.”

More information is available on the company’s website .