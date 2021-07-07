TSG Moves into Larger Baton Rouge Facility

BATON ROUGE, La.—Technical Services Group (TSG) has announced that it has completed its move to its new facility in Baton Rouge. With 36,000 square feet of interior floor space, the building is almost six times larger than the broadcast engineering and commercial AV solutions provider’s previous headquarters.

“Both our commercial AV and broadcast integration, RF, and field services teams are busier than ever,” said TSG CEO Bo Hoover. “The transmission business continues to grow, too, even as we draw closer to the end of the FCC Repack. This new facility is an important move forward for TSG and our clients. Now, we have more space to stage, store, and prepare equipment in order to respond faster to what our clients demand. We’ve also incorporated advanced technologies to manage inventories and provide better facility-wide communications. Plus, our addition of a dedicated 24-hour network and technical operations center will be extremely important to supporting our clients’ mission-critical facilities and customer operations.”

The new building’s 25,000-square-foot warehouse and staging area, complete with tractor trailer loading zones and multiple forklifts, can accommodate equipment needs for larger projects, the company noted.

There are also dedicated, climate controlled areas for fabrication, integration and training. Instead of being limited to working on one project at a time due to space constraints, TSG teams can use the separate areas to work on multiple projects concurrently.

Other facility features include CCTV security, emergency power, a 10G IT fiber infrastructure, Creston presentation and collaboration technologies, and a Fishbowl inventory management system with wireless Zebra barcode scanners. TSG is also planning to add RFID technology for improved warehousing.