Trump Budget Zeros Out CPB
WASHINGTON—What many believed would happen is now official with the release of President Trump’s budget proposal—funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is being zeroed out. The CPB provides nearly half a billion dollars in federal money for non-commercial media, but according to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney the government is “ending federal involvement with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”
TV Technology’s sister publication B&C has the complete story.
