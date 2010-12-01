TRK purchases Quantel Enterprise sQ

Ukrainian national channel TRK Ukraina has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ server-based production system and Mission integrated MAM system to be used for its new 24-hour news channel, Novyny, and handle production for the broadcaster's soccer channel, TRK Football.

The sQ server at the center of the system is configured with 1200 hours of storage and supports 60 sQ View and sQ Cut editors running inside TRK's Annova Systems OpenMedia newsroom computer system. Fifteen Final Cut Pro editors are also fully integrated into the Quantel workflow. Ingest and playout is handled by sQ Record and sQ Play applications, with sQ Load handling file imports.

