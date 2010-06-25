Triveni Digital unveils content delivery network for digital media

Triveni Digital has developed a content delivery network (CDN) that allows local broadcast stations to deliver digital media across a variety of platforms by leveraging its GuideBuilder metadata generation technology. The CDN targets the delivery of digital media and interactive applications into what it has identified as two key emerging segments: devices that receive broadcast television signals (both fixed and mobile) and advanced interactive television systems for hotels.

Given the company’s presence in broadcast television stations and its technology partnership with parent company LG Electronics for advanced hotel systems, Triveni Digital can provide simple, unified access to a wide range of viewing devices.

As part of the backend operations for the CDN, Triveni Digital has entered into a partnership with TrafficLand — an aggregator and distributor of live traffic video in the United States with over 8000 traffic cameras in more than 200 cities on its network — to deliver live traffic video and information over Triveni Digital's network.

TrafficLand’s patented Image Engine technology provides single-source access to live traffic video from its national network of live traffic video footage. The Triveni Digital platform will enable TrafficLand content to be delivered to ATSC-compliant mobile receivers, and will create a new service option for hotels that deploy the new Pro:Centric interactive television system from LG Electronics. Broadcasters also will be able to target the application for their Internet-based TV systems.

Working with application developers and content providers, such as TrafficLand, Triveni Digital plans to develop business models and technical specifications that provide local stations with a rich, multidistribution platform and a cost-effective way to develop new revenue streams.

Featuring an open design that simplifies use, this CDN allows broadcasters to extend the value of their existing metadata and media delivery systems to target a greater variety of platforms, including traditional DTV, mobile DTV, enhanced DTV, and non-real-time (NRT) as they emerge, as well as LG Electronic's “smart” Pro:Centic DTV hotel systems. As a result, users are equipped to extend their core business and manage service delivery over multiple paths both efficiently and cost-effectively.

TrafficLand's patented Image Engine technology provides single-source access to live traffic video from its national network. Video formats and services offered by TrafficLand support mobile applications, traveler information websites, broadcast traffic reporting, navigation devices, and a dedicated service for DOTs and public safety agencies to aid traffic management and emergency response.