Triveni Digital releases GuideBuilder metadata platform with mobile capability

Triveni Digital has announced that its GuideBuilder metadata platform has been refined for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality. Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV standard (A/153), this extension of the GuideBuilder’s mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator’s existing workflow components.

The Triveni Digital GuideBuilder provides operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data that meets FCC requirements. The system has automated redundancy; support for centralized PSIP generation; and tight integration with multiplexers, traffic systems and automation systems.

The GuideBuilder can be easily incorporated into existing broadcast infrastructures. Its mobile DTV capabilities enable transmission of mobile metadata to mobile ATSC receivers so that users can select and change viewing channels. In addition to supplying information about current show, duration, rating, and other characteristics, GuideBuilder also supports the delivery and display of parental control data.