Triveni Digital Brings Monitoring Platforms to PBS Technology Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. – Triveni Digital will showcase new advances for their StreamScope RM-40, StreamScope MT-50 HDT and GuideBuilder metadata management platform at the 2015 PBS Technology Conference.

The StreamScope Rm-40 offers new closed-captioning monitoring and auditing capabilities, allowing broadcasters to monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in compliance with FCC 14-12. Additions to the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, a real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, include a MPEG analysis engine, a 10 GigE interface option and a 16:9 HD touchscreen that can be controlled by a finger or touch pen.

Also on display will be a cloud-based version of the GuideBuilder metadata generation platform. This allows broadcasters to create electronic program guide metadata for DTV signals with GuidBuilder Cloud’s Web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities and network-based PSIP carousel download.

Triveni Digital CSO Richard Chernock is also scheduled to lead the ATSC super session, “Next-Generation Broadcast Television: ATSC 3.0 and What It Means to Public Media,” on Friday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m.

PBS Technology Conference runs from April 8-10 in Las Vegas. Triveni Digital will be in booth 410.