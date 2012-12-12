Triofilm TV Selects Grass Valley New LDX Series

SAN FRANCISCO—Düsseldorf, Germany-based Triofilm TV has selected five LDX Series cameras and one LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera system from Grass Valley, as part of its high-definition, live production workflow for its new OB van.



The long-time Grass Valley customer wanted the truck, which will cover sports and entertainment events, to be future-proof but also practical for typical broadcast applications now.



“We really like the new LDX camera and its software-based features, which will help us to keep the cameras up to date with formats and features, no matter what the client needs,” Uwe Beier, managing director at Triofilm TV, said of the selection of the high-performance dual-format LDX Première.



The LDX Series features three new, in-house developed, Xensium-FT CMOS imagers, which provide pristine images in a variety of HD resolutions while eliminating typical CMOS artifacts.



Triofilm TV also ordered Grass Valley 3G Transmission system (triax) and fiber/triax twin base stations. 3G Transmission transmits camera signals longer distances on triax with higher performance than conventional analog.



The Grass Valley LDX Series includes the LDX Première (1080i50/60 and 720p50/60), LDX Elite (1080PsF, 1080i50/60, and 720p50/60), and LDX WorldCam (1080p50/60, 1080PsF, 1080i50/60, and 720p50/60) models. The Première and Elite models are software-upgradable to the next level within the series, and each delivers full compatibility with Grass Valley's line of 3G Transmission solutions.



