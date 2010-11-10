Trio Video Chicago Outfits OB Truck With Grass Valley



Midwestern live event production company Trio Video Chicago has just added another OB truck to their fleet, and equipped it with gear from Grass Valley.



The truck, named “Tempo,” is a 48-foot mobile HD production and distribution facility designed for speedy setups and teardowns. It’s size lets it fit where larger trucks cannot, yet it is equipped with an impressive array of gear. A rundown of equipment includes a dozen LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, one 4 M/E Kalypso HD production switcher, one Trinix NXT video router, one Concerto Series audio router and a control room packed with 67 high-res LCD screens.







The other OB trucks in Trio Video’s fleet, “Phoenix,” “Rhythm,” and “Tango,” carry Grass Valley HD gear from various installations over the years. According to Trio Video Project Manager Roger Redensek, “We continue to rely on Grass Valley equipment because it allows us to work with a variety of clients that all have different needs.”



Trio Video contracts for regional and national sports broadcasters including Comcast SportsNet Chicago, WGN, ESPN and NFL on FOX, as well as major music and comedy festivals across North America.



