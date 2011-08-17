Transition Productions increases Unity MediaNetwork with Arsenal Storage Solutions’ protected RAID array

Bi-coastal production company, Transition Productions, has tapped into Arsenal Storage Solutions’ M1-A2 RAID-5 protected add-on Unity storage to help manage the growth of their HD media projects.

Transition produces anywhere from four to five projects, at any given time, with a vast range of short and long form final deliverables. Everything from large scale multi-camera, live-event coverage to specialty based multi-format commercial campaigns. The raw HD media can add up quickly, especially when mirrored on their Avid Unity. Transition has increased their useable storage space by over 80 percent with the Arsenal RAID-5 storage.