Towers Destroyed by Vandals Being Replaced

EVERETT, WASH.: Two radio towers near Seattle brought down nearly a year ago by radical environmentalists are in the process of being replaced. The Daily Heraldsays the two towers will be re-erected near the original site in Snohomish. One is 349 feet; the other is 199 feet. Both belong to KRKO-AM, a Bonneville station. Construction is expected to be completed in 60 days.



The new structures replace a 149- and a 439-foot tower, both of which were relatively new last year when vandals took a back-hoe to them. Video of the destruction was captured and posted online. It showed a hand-pained signed with the initials, “ELF,” for the Earth Liberation Front, considered by the FBI to be responsible for several acts of eco-terrorism. The group issued a statement taking responsibility soon after the towers were destroyed.



“For the past eight years, opponents have waged a legal battle against the towers, arguing that AM radio waves cause adverse health affects including a higher rate of cancer, harm to wildlife, and that the signals have been interfering with home phone and intercom lines,” the ELF’s North American Press Office said in a statement.



Bonneville offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the individuals responsible. According to the radio station’s Web site, the reward still stands, and the FBI investigation continues:



“... Regarding the destruction of the KRKO antenna system... If you have information that can assist the FBI in their investigation, please call the FBI at 206-622-0460. Ask for the agent in charge of the KRKO investigation. There is a $25,000 reward for the person who provides the information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the destruction of the KRKO antenna system.”



The radio station continues to broadcast from back-up sites.

-- with Radio World