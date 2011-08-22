Touring Video Expands Riedel Artist Installation



BURBANK, CALIF.--Touring Video has equipped their HD OB truck fleet with a comprehensive Artist digital matrix intercom system from Riedel Communications that also integrates third party intercom systems.



At the heart of the installation is an Artist 128 mainframes offering connection for 28 Artist 1000 series control panels. "As Touring Video regularly works together with other OB truck providers, using the Riedel Artist system gives us the opportunity to join intercom matrices with other trucks just via a single fiber link. Furthermore, the possibility to integrate third party intercom systems gives us the extra flexibility most systems don't offer during field operation", said William Keskinen, vice president at Touring Video. Due to its modular approach Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system can be expanded to build matrices with up to 1,024x1,024 non-blocking ports.



"In addition to its flexibility Artist's digital broadcast quality audio and the ease of use of Artist's control panels were another deciding factor for choosing Riedel Artist intercom", Keskinen continued.



The installation also provides the integration of a total of 24 third party intercom ports including wireless communication. Furthermore the new HD truck offers 4-wire capability to the 16 HD cameras.



