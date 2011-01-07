Touch-screen, interactive graphics give Shreveport station boost on election night

For its live election night coverage in November, KTBS 3 in Shreveport, LA, relied on interactive, touch-screen technology to give on-camera talent control of the flow of graphics.



To create the interactive graphics, the station used Touch GraphX, part of the Chyron HyperX3 on-air graphics system. With the simple tap of the display, the station’s talent was able to highlight races and results live throughout its election coverage. According to Chyron, the KTBS implementation was the first use in the United States of the HyperX3 GraphiX feature.

"The Chyron Touch GraphX gave us an advantage during our election coverage by allowing our anchors to become an integral part of the graphic presentation," said Dale Cassidy, KTBS 3 chief engineer.

KTBS 3 installed the Chryon HyperX3 on-air graphics system, including Lyric PRO 8 motion graphics feature set, during its upgrade to HD broadcasting. The station implemented the Touch GraphX feature especially for the Nov. 2 election.

Chyron's Touch GraphX enables fast, simple association of graphics to hot spots on the screen. In preparation for Election Day, Chyron worked closely on-site with the KTBS 3 production team to ensure smooth implementation within the existing broadcast workflow and to tune the station's graphic design for optimal presentation on the touch-screen monitor. Anchors used the touch-screen graphics to highlight and isolate different races, spotlight competing candidates and move from those images to actual results.