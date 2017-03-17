Top U.S. Pay TV Providers Lost 795K Subs in 2016: LRG
DURHAM, N.H.—A new data analysis from Leichtman Research Group shows that the largest U.S. pay TV providers lost about 795,000 net video customers in 2016, compared to a pro forma loss of around 445,000 subscribers in 2015. Cable remains the healthiest, however, losing its fewest numbers of subscribers since 2006 and topping satellite and telco TV providers with a total of 48.6 million video subscription.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox