Top U.S. Pay TV Providers Lost 795K Subs in 2016: LRG

DURHAM, N.H.—A new data analysis from Leichtman Research Group shows that the largest U.S. pay TV providers lost about 795,000 net video customers in 2016, compared to a pro forma loss of around 445,000 subscribers in 2015. Cable remains the healthiest, however, losing its fewest numbers of subscribers since 2006 and topping satellite and telco TV providers with a total of 48.6 million video subscription.

