ToolsOnAir announces support for Euphonix Artist Series controllers

ToolsOnAir now supports the Euphonix MC Control and MC Transport control surfaces within its just:live program. Part of ToolsOnAir’s Broadcast Suite of real-time, Mac OS-based video solutions, just:live will support native control of Euphonix’s Artist Series control surfaces via Euphonix’s EuCon Ethernet protocol.

Both ToolsOnAir and Euphonix will be featuring Artist Series support for just:live at the 2010 NAB Show.