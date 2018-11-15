TNDV Rolls Out Redesigned, Upgraded Destination OB Vehicle

NASHVILLE, TN.—TNDV has redesigned and upgraded its Destination live multi-camera HD production truck to offer sports and entertainment producers an agile, compact mobile production solution in a 40-foot form factor.

“While there are plenty of full-sized HD production trucks on the road today, there aren’t many that can fit backstage or in the alley behind the venue,” said TNDV President and owner Nic Dugger. “By offering the same firepower in a much smaller footprint, Destination definitely fills that void in this specialized, niche market.”

The truck, originally called Blackjack, had been owned by three different companies before being acquired by TNDV, moved to Atlanta and parked outside the Philips Arena (now State Farm Arena) for four years where it was used to produce the home games of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Once done with that coverage, the vehicle was redesigned, upgraded and rebranded. Destination was re-engineered with a robust infrastructure to handle a high density of video and audio feeds, said Dugger.

The redesigned Destination has expanding sides that broaden the production vehicle from nine to 11.5 feet. The interior is divided into a main video production area, an audio suite and an isolated video production space to allow producers and editors to work on content without disrupting live shows.

The main production space is equipped with a Ross Carbonite 3 M/E production switcher, which faces a large multiviewer. Digital video effects and live broadcast graphics options include two Ross xPression dual-channel CG systems, and either a Chyron Duet Hyper X3 or Pinnacle Deko 3000 dual-channel live graphics system.

A bank of AJA Video Ki Pro digital disc recorders are provided to record programs. Sony 1800 HDCam and Panasonic AJ-HD1200A VTRs are available as options. The production area also offers a six-channel EVS HD XT[2] slo-mo system for live sports production.

Destination carries Hitachi SK-HD 1200 portable HD studio/field production cameras that are capable of low-noise 1080p image capture with support for high dynamic range (HDR).

Audio support includes a Soundcraft Si Impact 32-facer digital audio mixer with a Soundcraft stagebox. A large Imagine Communications Platinum router handles video signal distribution, including multiviewer support.

More information is available on the TNDV website.