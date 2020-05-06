TiVo Stream 4K Hits the Market

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The TiVo Stream 4K, which TiVo describes as a “unifying streamer,” is now available to consumers. After debuting at CES 2020, TiVo Stream 4K is designed to bring content from popular platforms, live or streaming, together on a single screen.

“At a time when viewers are streaming more than ever across a sea of platforms, TiVo Stream 4K integrates that content with recommendation and search features to make it easier to find, watch and enjoy the best news, entertainment and sports from today’s most popular services,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO of TiVo.

Here are the main features of the TiVo Stream 4K:

Integration with major streaming video services: The TiVo Stream 4K offers integration with streaming video services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. This removes the need to toggle between multiple apps for different shows, said TiVo. It also features new search options and intelligent recommendations to find streaming content.

Live streaming TV partnership with Sling TV: Sling TV provides live TV content to the platform, with content listings available through universal search or by speaking into the Voice Remote.

TiVo+: TiVo+ is TiVo's own video network that delivers live streaming channels with thousands of TV shows and movies in an app-free environment. There is also access to 49 free streaming channels across news, sports, kids, food, music and comedy.

Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR capabilities.

Ease of setup and use: The TiVo Stream 4K plugs in to existing HDMI ports on TVs and runs off a broadband internet connection. No monthly subscription fees are required.

TiVo is offering the TiVo Stream 4K for $49.99, including a free seven-day free trial of Sling TV for new subscribers.