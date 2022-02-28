TiVo Launches Suite of New Ad Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo and its wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation have announced the launch of TiVo Xtend, a suite of end-to-end advertising solutions built on the foundation of TiVo’s first-party TV viewership data.

As TV consumption shifts away from linear and towards OTT and VOD, advertisers are seeing their reach decline from traditional TV buys. TiVo Xtend helps overcome that problem by bridging the gap between linear and streaming, allowing advertisers to understand how audiences are engaging with their TV campaigns, TiVo said.

“With TiVo Xtend, advertisers can deliver incremental reach with their CTV campaigns and drive more impactful results,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president, monetization at TiVo. “Powered by our linear TV viewership data, the end-to-end TiVo Xtend suite enables marketers to optimize outcomes for integrated campaign initiatives using the power of first-party data. The integration of our behavioral data will enhance the effectiveness of audience creation and targeted CTV placement.”

Key features include: