TiVo Launches Suite of New Ad Solutions
By George Winslow published
The omni-screen, data-driven advertising solution TiVo Xtend is designed help bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming
SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo and its wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation have announced the launch of TiVo Xtend, a suite of end-to-end advertising solutions built on the foundation of TiVo’s first-party TV viewership data.
As TV consumption shifts away from linear and towards OTT and VOD, advertisers are seeing their reach decline from traditional TV buys. TiVo Xtend helps overcome that problem by bridging the gap between linear and streaming, allowing advertisers to understand how audiences are engaging with their TV campaigns, TiVo said.
“With TiVo Xtend, advertisers can deliver incremental reach with their CTV campaigns and drive more impactful results,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president, monetization at TiVo. “Powered by our linear TV viewership data, the end-to-end TiVo Xtend suite enables marketers to optimize outcomes for integrated campaign initiatives using the power of first-party data. The integration of our behavioral data will enhance the effectiveness of audience creation and targeted CTV placement.”
Key features include:
- TiVo Xtend Data: Deterministic, first-party viewership data to identify who has or has not tuned into programming or seen a message from a brand or its competitor(s).
- TiVo Xtend Audiences: Custom or pre-built programmatic audience segments, scaled and tested for precise digital targeting on CTV, PC, tablet and mobile.
- TiVo Xtend CTV: Premium CTV inventory layered with Xtend or custom audiences to add incremental reach and frequency to linear across 40 million households.
- TiVo Xtend Dynamic Ads: Dynamic, clickable ads placed within native TiVo Guides to promote content to relevant and engaged audiences.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
