TiVo Debuts Its Own Streaming Service, TiVo Stream 4K

LAS VEGAS—TiVo is getting into the streaming business, with the unveiling at CES 2020 of TiVo Stream 4K, a live TV and cloud DVR service through Sling TV.

TiVo Stream 4K will be a small device that plugs into the HDMI port on a TV. In addition to Sling TV, it will provide other video services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, YouTube and TiVo’s own TiVo+ service. TiVo also says it can deliver Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR.

TiVo Stream 4K is set to be released in April 2020 for $69.99.

For more information, read TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News’ full report.