TiVo: Best Picture Mix-Up Top Oscar Moment

SAN CARLOS, CALIF.—The chaotic finish to the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday kept viewers interested even as the broadcast rolled past midnight per TiVo’s Post-Show Report. The Best Picture mix-up between “La La Land” and winner “Moonlight” was shown to be the top moment of this year’s Oscars based on TiVo’s audience analytics.

Handing out the biggest prize of the night, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway first proclaimed that “La La Land” had won Best Picture. As the film’s producers and cast took the stage to accept the award and began making speeches, accountants from PwC came out and said that there had been a mistake, and moments later “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz announced that “Moonlight” had actually won.

The snafu occurred as there are always two versions of envelopes for each category, with PwC reps on each side of the stage to hand to presenters before they walk out to present the award. Beatty was handed the extra envelope for Best Actress, which had been given to Emma Stone of “La La Land” shortly before, rather than the one for Best Picture.

Beyond the confusing end of the ceremony, the other moments that rounded out TiVo’s top five included a couple of bits from host Jimmy Kimmel, including his jab at nominated director Mel Gibson and Matt Damon tripping him as he walked down the aisle (continuing their long-standing “rivalry”), Viola Davis win for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Fences,” and when Red Vines and Junior Mints were dropped on to audience with mini parachutes.