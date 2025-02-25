Tightrope Media Systems To Feature Cablecast V7.9 At 2025 NAB Show

MINNEAPOLIS—Tightrope Media Systems will demonstrate Cablecast v7.9 at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Cablecast v7.9 is all about improving workflows for users and enhancing accessibility for viewers,” said JJ Parker, co-founder and CEO of Tightrope Media Systems. “Meetings are a big part of government video efforts, and the new UI enhancements make it easier to produce and edit coverage. Cablecast Smart Summary is the crown jewel of v7.9, because it saves significant time and effort for government video teams, while providing a very valuable service for viewers.”

The upgraded software delivers a new Bulk Actions feature to make changes to multiple shows at the same time, reducing duplicated effort, the company said.

For example, users can delete VOD files, assets or metadata associated with selected shows without deleting the actual shows) Users can also use Bulk Action to update metadata, such as show title or producer information, across multiple shows, it said.

The release also offers support for video streaming portals that comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) recommendations for Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliance. Designed to make web content more inclusive for people with disabilities, Cablecast’s turnkey video portals offer customizable features that enable accessible streaming of live and on-demand government meetings. These features include closed captions, translations, audio descriptions and screen reader-friendly,

The latest version offers a redesigned Show Record for a more streamlined user experience. The redesign offers a reorganization of show field into separate tabs. A new step-by-step process makes it simple to create new show segments (called reels), as well as intuitive drag-and-drop functionality for rearranging the order of reels. An integrated reel trimmer allows users to adjust segment timing or create new reels from the same file using a simple slider, the company said.

Powered by AI technology, the new Cablecast Smart Summary automatically indexes and creates chapters of government meetings, which enhances transparency and makes government more efficient and approachable, it said.

With searchable, editable transcriptions, Cablecast Smart Summary ensures minutes are detailed and accurate—without clerks having to re-watch an entire meeting. Version 7.9 summarizes content, which saves staff hours, and empowers Cablecast users to sync video chapters to agendas. For VOD viewers, Cablecast Smart Summary enables users to jump easily to specific discussions, agenda items and votes within meetings.

See Tightrope Media Systems at 2025 NAB Show booth W2615.