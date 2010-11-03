TIBA streamlines HD graphics workflow with Miranda

TIBA (Telepuerto Internacional Buenos Aires), a Latin American satellite, telecoms and playout provider, has installed a Miranda Technologies graphics system to streamline branding and promotional graphics across its HD and SD channels. The facility offers origination and playout for 46 channels, uplinking for a further 20 channels and backup for an additional 40 channels.

Based in Martinez City, Argentina, TIBA provides playout, encoding and uplink services for networks including Disney Latin America, Fox LA and ESPN.

The new Miranda graphics system includes multiple Vertigo XG processors for advanced, dynamic graphics for the major networks’ main and backup signal paths. Multiple Imagestore-Modular and LGK-3901 processor modules are installed for the channels with less demanding graphics requirements.

This graphics system is used for a wide range of channel-branding and promotional tasks, including bug insertion, lower-thirds, credits squeeze-backs with promo insertions, and countdown clocks for key episodes.

