TianJin TV builds new HD playout platform with Omneon MediaDeck

China's TianJin TV (TJTV), one of the country's oldest broadcast stations, is installing 17 new Omneon MediaDeck server systems at the core of a new HD playout system. Implemented within TJTV's state-of-the-art multifunctional DTV facility, the Omneon MediaDeck systems will enable the broadcaster to launch its channel lineup in HD.

Of the 17 MediaDeck systems being deployed at TJTV, 10 will be configured to support main and backup playout, three will support time-delay playout, two will support digital channel playout and the final two will serve as spares.

Founded in October 1958, TJTV is one of the first four TV stations established in China. The broadcaster's signal today covers 31 provinces in China, as well as neighboring countries and regions, and is available to nearly 800 million people.