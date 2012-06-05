Thunderbolt HD truck rolls out in record time with Ross Video systems

Based in Nashville, TN, Camp Digital's latest production vehicle, aptly named Thunderbolt HD, has been built around core production technologies from Ross Video.

Designed for large event productions, Thunderbolt HD has been equipped with a Ross Vision 3 production switcher, NK series signal routing and an XPression graphics system.

Thunderbolt HD was assembled in less than a month. Camp Digital took delivery of the chassis on Christmas Eve 2011, and it produced its first show on Jan. 25, 2012, said Tom Gregory, VP of business development, Camp Digital.

Camp Digital has teamed up with Ross Video, making Thunderbolt HD available for product demonstrations previewing the integrated Ross products on board.