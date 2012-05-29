Thomson Video Networks to bring the Vibe to Singapore

At BroadcastAsia, Thomson Video Networks will showcase the ViBE CP6000, a new, dedicated, high-performance contribution platform; the ViBE EM4000, a new multichannel HD encoder; a new IP-enabled version of the Amethyst switcher; and the Sapphire broadcast video server for ad-insertion applications.

The ViBE CP6000 is a dedicated multi-format platform for contribution of live video. The product's modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, eight HD channels per 1RU chassis and compression performance advances contribution applications.

The ViBE EM4000’s will be promoted by TVN on its capability to deliver operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth. With the product's integrated architecture and multichannel HD capabilities, TVN says the ViBE EM4000 also delivers valuable energy savings and reduces the complexity of headend infrastructure.

The company’s Amethyst Switcher now has IP inputs and outputs in addition to ASI interfaces. The new-generation Amethyst III Switcher provides switching between multiple 1+1 MPEG transport streams transported over IP networks. The Amethyst III eases the security of any IP stream in a headend video compression system and ensures DTV system robustness and service availability. IP inputs and outputs can be managed through multiple GigE ports supporting bypass in case of power failure.