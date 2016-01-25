Thomson Powers Dish HD Asia All-HEVC DTH Service

RENNES, FRANCE—Dish HD Asia has gotten a good vibe from Thomson Video Netwokrs, as the DTH satellite pay-TV service has chosen to go with Thomson’s ViBE VS7000 HEVC encoder to handle the delivery of Dish HD’s new 4K/UHD and all-HEVC-HD satellite service to more than 120 channels throughout Northeast Asia. Powered by Thomson’s MediaFlex operating system, the ViBE is combined with the NetProcessor 9030 multiplexer/scrambler, MediaFlex suite, and FUZE-1 4K playout system for video quality improvement and HEVC compression.

Ideal Systems HK provided systems integration and installation of the ViBE system for Dish HD, which included new HEVC features. Among these are an interlaced mode and statistical multiplexing for variable bit-rate encoding to enable increased compression performance for 1080i video content delivery.

With the new system, Dish HD can now deliver 4K/UHD and HEVC channels to its viewers, as well as offer double channel capacity and have introduced a 4K/UHD HEC set-top box.