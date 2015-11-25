Thomson Names Richard Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

RENNES, FRANCE—Thomson Video Networks has announced that Stephan Richard has been hired as the new vice president of strategy and business development. Based in San Francisco, Richard will be responsible for managing and developing Thomson’s OTT partnerships throughout North, Central and South America.

Stephan Richard

Richard takes over at Thomson after most recently serving as the director of product management for Sling Media. Other previous positions include product manager and sales engineer at Modulus Video, and a variety of engineering, sales and marketing positions with Kasenna, which is now known as Espial.

Thomson Video Networks is a provider of video compression technology for media companies, video service providers and broadcasters. It is located in Rennes, France.