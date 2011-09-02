Thomson intros multichannel HD encoder

Thomson Video Networks has announced the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder, the latest addition to the company’s range of MPEG broadcast reference-grade encoding solutions.

Incorporating a more powerful version of Thomson’s Mustang compression engine, the ViBE EM4000’s performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth. The ViBE EM4000 encoder achieves its performance through improved motion estimation and improved encoding algorithms..

The ViBE EM4000 typically allows users to add an extra channel to a transponder without reducing picture quality, or opt for improved quality with the same number of channels. It supports future formats including 1080p and 3D, and provides continuous efficiency improvement through further development of the platform.

Scheduled to ship in a few months, the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder can be deployed as a standalone encoder or as part of a head-end infrastructure with multiplexers and a network management system. The compact 1RU unit combines improved energy efficiency with its enhanced performance, together with the capacity to integrate external functions such as DVB subtitling.