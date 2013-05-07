Thinklogical adds new SMPTE 4K fiber-optic systems

Thinklogical introduced at the 2013 NAB Show two new Thinklogical SDIXtreme systems to support the extension of SMPTE standard 4K signals.

The new Thinklogical systems are able to extend 4K signals from four HD-SDI inputs or two 3G inputs over a single multimode or single-mode fiber, with no compression, latency, artifacts or lost frames.

The SMPTE 4K Digital Cinema standard references ultra-high definition (UHD) video delivered at a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels, twice the horizontal and vertical resolution of the 1080p HDTV format, with four times as many pixels overall.