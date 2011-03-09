These 52 Stations Now Transmit Mobile DTV
WASHINGTON: According to the signal map of the Open Mobile Video Coalition, 52 TV stations in 27 markets across the country are now transmitting mobile DTV signals. Stations in 33 more markets are said to be planning launches in 2011.
Washington, D.C., has the most stations transmitting mobile digital TV signals, which is logical given the OMVC held a “showcase” of the service in the city for several months last year. The move to transmit over-the-air broadcast signals to mobile devices began in earnest around four years ago, but required the development of a standard as well as the cooperation of chip fabricators and consumer electronics makers. The first full-fledged Mobile DTV receiver started shipping in the United States last October. Penetration numbers have not been published.
52 TV Stations Transmitting A/153
Atlanta, Ga.3
WGCL, CBS, Meredith
WPXA, ION O&O
WSB, ABC, Cox
Austin, Texas1
KVUE, ABC, Belo
Baltimore1
WNUV, CW, Sinclair LMA
Boston1
WGBH, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation
Charlotte, N.C.5
WAXN, Independent, Cox
WBTV, CBS, Raycom
WCCB, Fox, Bahakel
WCNC, NBC, Belo
WJZY, CW, Capitol Broadcasting
Chicago1
WPWR, MyNet, Fox O&O
Columbus, Ohio2
WBNS, CBS, Dispatch
WCMH, NBC, Media General
Dallas-Ft. Worth 1
KXAS, NBC, NBCU & LIN TV
Denver1
KPXC, ION O&O
Detroit2
WDIV, NBC, Post-Newsweek
WXYZ, ABC, E.W. Scripps
Fresno, Calif.1
KAIL, MyNet, Trans-America
Lincoln, Neb.1
KOLN, CBS, Gray Television
Los Angeles2
KFTR, TeleFutura, Univision
KPXN, ION O&O
Miami, Fla.2
WSCV, Telemundo, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WTVJ, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
Minneapolis-St. Paul1
KSTP, ABC, Hubbard
Montgomery, Ala.1
WSFA, NBC, Raycom
New York2
WWOR, MyNet, Fox O&O
WLNY, Independent, WLNY Ltd.
Omaha, Neb.1
WOW, NBC, Gray Television
Orlando, Fla.4
WESH, NBC, Hearst
WKMG, CBS, Post-Newsweek
WRBW, MyNet, Fox O&O
WRDQ, Independent, Cox
Philadelphia3
WCAU, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WPPX, ION O&O
WTVE, Independent, WRNN LLC
Raleigh, N.C.2
WRAL, CBS, Capitol Broadcasting
WRAZ, Fox, Capital Broadcasting
San Francisco1
KNTV, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
San Jose, Calif.1
KICU, Independent, Cox
Seattle3
KIRO, CBS, Cox
KOMO, ABC, Fisher
KONG, Independent, Belo
Springfield, Mass.1
WGBY, PBS, WGBH Educational Foundation
Tampa, Fla.1
WFLA, NBC, Media General
Washington, D.C.7
WDCA, MyNet, Fox O&O
WFDC, Univision O&O, Entravision LMA
WHUT, PBS, Howard University
WNVC, MHz Network, Commonwealth Public Broadcasting
WPXW, ION O&O
WRC, NBC, NBCU (Comcast) O&O
WUSA, CBS, Gannett
Cities With Stations Planning to Launch Mobile DTV in 2011
Bend, Ore.
Birmingham, Ala.
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio
Colorado Springs, Colo.
El Paso, Texas
Greenville, S.C.
Hickory, N.C.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Houston, Texas
Idaho Falls, Idaho
Indianapolis, Ind.
Kansas City, Mo.
Knoxville, Tenn.
Las Vegas, Nev.
Lexington, Ky.
Milwaukee, Wis.
Mobile, Ala.
Nashville, Tenn.
Phoenix, Ariz.
Portland, Ore.
Providence, R.I.
Riverside, Calif.
Roanoke, Va.
Rochester, Minn.
St. Louis, Mo.
Toledo, Ohio
Topeka, Kan.
Tulsa, Okla.
Virginia Beach, Va.
Wichita, Kan.
Youngstown, Ohio
Yuma, Ariz.
