ThePlatform integrates media publishing platforms

Comcast Cable’s online video management and publishing subsidiary, thePlatform, has teamed with Adobe Systems to provide enhanced capabilities for video publishers using the Adobe Flash Platform.

Under the partnership, thePlatform’s mpx video management system will integrate with Adobe Flash Access software, which provides content protection and monetization features for online video, HTTP dynamic streaming and a simplified video management interface.

ThePlatform’s list of users includes Cablevision Systems, CBC, Comcast, Corus Entertainment, Cox Communications, NBC Local Media, Outdoor Channel, PBS, Rogers, Sony BMG, Starz Play, Time Warner Cable and Travel Channel Media.

Publishers using Flash Access can take advantage of new integrated features that protect premium content offered via a variety of business models, including VOD, subscription, electronic sell-through and rental.

The move by Adobe is important in its continuing battle with Apple over the use of HTML5 for video rather than Flash, which Apple has argued is too power hungry for portable devices. ThePlatform supports both formats and has published a whitepaper called “Building Real-World Video Sites in HTML5.”

For mobile publishing, the companies have collaborated to provide significant integration so users can have an easy-to-use experience on touch-screen devices. Using support for Adobe Flash Player 10.1, thePlatform’s solution detects when consumers are accessing video from mobile devices running Google’s Android 2.2 Froyo and reconfigures thePlatform’s video player.

The joint collaboration also includes integration with thePlatform’s mpx video management and publishing system so customers can use the Open Source Media Framework (OSMF) with thePlatform’s Feeds Service to deliver video to various playback environments.