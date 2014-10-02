The Weather Channel Taps MongoDB

PALO ALTO, CA and NEW YORK—MongoDB announced that weather.com, the online home of The Weather Channel brand, uses MongoDB to serve data for the company’s newest iOS and Android apps. The apps provide trusted, accurate weather data to more than 40 million users, including severe weather alerts to subscribers in affected geographic locations, in real time.

The Weather Channel modernized its back-end services on a cloud infrastructure to allow users to personalize their experiences across mobile devices, tablets and the website. MongoDB is the data store for all weather feeds and user information for their digital aggregation engine, DSX. The Weather Channel has now dramatically increased feature velocity in their cloud environment, which allows it to quickly provide new features to its digital customers.

“As part of our infrastructure redesign, we needed to ensure that new app development was never waiting on the back-end," said Luke Kolin, vice president of architecture at The Weather Channel. "The flexibility of MongoDB as a document store along with its reliable performance met our needs from day one without significant optimization. Plus, changes that previously took days or even weeks in SQL can be pushed out in a matter of hours with MongoDB. These rapid innovation cycles are a real benefit as we work with our user base to figure out killer features.”

Every minute, the app handles 2 million requests, and weather data updates from tens of thousands of locations around the globe, the vendor said. It is the first of several product launches to be served by MongoDB. Over the course of 2014, MongoDB will serve weather and user data from The Weather Channel to all of the brand’s digital properties.