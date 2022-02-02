The TV Set is Off, But CTV Ads May Still Play

NEW YORK—The digital media measurement DoubleVerify has launched Fully On-Screen pre-bid targeting offering that lets Connected TV (CTV) advertisers to target inventory from sources that have received DV’s Fully On-Screen Certification.

The offering is designed to overcome “viewability” issues and the problem of advertisers being charged for ads that viewers were unable to see.

In a recent test DV discovered that 1 in 4 top environments continued to play programming content and recording ad impressions after the television was turned off but a CTV device or app remained on.

In 2020, to address that issue, DV launched its Fully On-Screen certification offering, an MRC-accredited post-bid measurement solution. As part of its offering, DV tests and evaluates leading CTV devices and apps to ensure ads are only displayed 100% on-screen and when the TV screen is turned on.

With today’s release, DV complements its post-bid measurement capabilities with pre-bid targeting, empowering programmatic advertisers to address CTV viewability challenges across the media transaction. DV Fully On-Screen pre-bid segments are available on Amobee, MediaMath and Xandr, with more media-buying platform integrations forthcoming.

“CTV commands some of the highest CPMs in digital advertising, which means brands expect that their ads deliver to engaged audiences while the TV set is on,” said Jack Smith, chief product officer, DoubleVerify. “DV’s first-to-market solution to target fully on-screen impressions will help CTV advertisers maximize their media investments and drive real business outcomes.”