The Switch To Feature MIMiC Cloud Platform Enhancements, Live Services At 2022 NAB Show

NEW YORK CITY—Global production services and live video transmission provider The Switch will unveil enhancements to its MIMiC Cloud Video Services platform and showcase its work powering coverage of live events around the world at the NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company will discuss how it enables clients, such as sports and esports leagues and news organizations, to package and deliver high-quality live coverage from any location in a cost-effective manner, it said.

“We continue to expand our live production and transmission offering and cloud services platform, MIMiC, to empower our customers to maximize their content value. The result is they can create and deliver more live content for more audiences across more platforms,” said company president and CEO Eric Cooney.

Key customer case studies to be discussed at the company’s NAB Show booth include the work The Switch did for live events such as:

Providing state-of-the-art connectivity and global delivery for Wimbledon fans in more than 200 countries;

Creating a custom London studio environment for connected fitness brand Echelon to livestream content;

Enabling viewers worldwide to take part in immersive Melbourne Cup Carnival race day experiences with multiple viewpoints using next-generation gaming-style platform Aura;

Making is possible for cigar brand Drew Estate to livestream real-time virtual shows using MIMiC production and delivery; and

Delivering connectivity to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football from 11 U.S. stadiums for live game feeds to the CONCACAR broadcast center in Florida and distribution to international broadcasters through MIMiC transmission for the 2021 Gold Cup.

The company also will showcase its end-to-end cloud video services that include everything from remote and distributed IP video production to clipping and editing for fast social media posting to transmission; transmission via its global network, offering reach and redundancy; and comprehensive remote production capabilities.

See The Switch at NAB Show booth W4600.