The Switch Takes on Delivery Duties at NESN

NEW YORK—New England Sports Network has selected The Switch to provide the station with a new IP infrastructure and content delivery services. This will include having The Switch’s hybrid fiber/internet network replace NESN’s existing satellite distribution platform.

The Switch’s terrestrial distribution platform is designed to offer a fully integrated, state-of-the-art system that features next-gen video compression, encryption, receiver management & control and a redundant transmission network. For NESN, this is expected to deliver superior live sports feeds of Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Connecticut Sun games, as well as college sports events.

As part of the deal, NESN can ensure redundancy to its major affiliate distributors without impacting the final viewing experience, it says. Also, The Switch provides live monitoring from its New York City Operation Center for every game, as well as continuous network operations and engineering support.

“We are now in a position to utilize the best capabilities of fiber and internet to ensure the highest possible signal quality for live broadcasts and we have now laid the important groundwork to deliver our broadcasts in 4K HDR,” said Fahad Haider, CTO and vice president of Engineering at NESN.