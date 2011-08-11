The Switch standardizes on Miranda NVISION routers for 50-city expansion

Video and fiber switching services provider The Switch has awarded Miranda Technologies a contract to supply 3G video routing switchers and centralized control solutions for a 50-city fiber transmission expansion project.

The Switch offers local switching and long-haul transmission, as well as AT&T and Verizon circuits to its customers, which include major television broadcasters, cable operators and many other organizations.

Currently, The Switch provides local switching in six cities: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., London and Toronto. It plans to roll out switching in 44 additional cities, beginning in the summer of 2011.

In total, the new fiber infrastructure will use 20 NVISION 8500 Hybrid routers for connecting the first phase of dedicated fiber-optic circuits at the new switching facilities. The system design and integration is being performed by Beck Associates.

The new fiber transmission system will be able to handle critical signals for all major U.S. networks in virtually every available format, including 3Gb/s HD/SD, JPEG 2000 and compressed 3Gb/s HD/SD, SDTI and ASI.

“We’re committed to build everything in our expansion to accommodate 3Gbs signals. For instance, this will allow our customers to run two uncompressed 1.485 Gb/s HD signals for 3DTV”, explains David Anderson, CTO at The Switch.

All of the routers will be connected by a secure virtual private network and controlled using Miranda’s iControl Network Monitoring System at The Switch’s Network Operations Center in New York. The iControl system will integrate tightly with The Switch’s touch-screen customer interface.

Miranda has performed custom development work to integrate the routing system with the network’s ScheduALL network management system, and this offers the ability to schedule, reserve and then execute video switches in all cities, across the network of Miranda routers, to the customers' local fiber-optic circuits.

The existing signal management infrastructures in New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles also will be upgraded using NVISION 8500 Hybrid and NVISION 5128 systems.

See Miranda Technologies at IBC2011 Stand 8.D41.