The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Adopts ATSC 3.0

The number of countries that have adopted the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is now up to four as The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago announced its approval of the standard this week. South Korea, the U.S. and fellow Caribbean nation Jamaica are the other three.

The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said it would begin the transition to 3.0 in March 2023 with an expected completion date of 2026, but with an assurance that enough ATSC 3.0-compatible TV sets and devices are available.

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has a population of just over 1.4 million people and is one of the richest countries in the Caribbean in terms of purchasing power.