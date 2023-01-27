The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Adopts ATSC 3.0
Country joins Jamaica as second Caribbean nation to approve the advanced TV standard
The number of countries that have adopted the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is now up to four as The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago announced its approval of the standard this week. South Korea, the U.S. and fellow Caribbean nation Jamaica are the other three.
The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said it would begin the transition to 3.0 in March 2023 with an expected completion date of 2026, but with an assurance that enough ATSC 3.0-compatible TV sets and devices are available.
The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has a population of just over 1.4 million people and is one of the richest countries in the Caribbean in terms of purchasing power.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
