The Recording Academy and Iron Mountain announce partnership

The Producers & Engineers (P&E) Wing of The Recording Academy, commonly known as the Grammy organization, has entered into a partnership with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. As an official P&E Wing partner, Iron Mountain will provide title sponsorship of regional Recording Academy Chapter professional development events and will serve as a sustaining member of the P&E Wing Manufacturer's Council — a diverse array of audio-related companies that function as a creative think-tank to address industry issues, including technical best practices, new technology development, preservation of recording assets and creative rights.

"We are very pleased that Iron Mountain will be working closely with The Producers & Engineers Wing this year," stated Producers & Engineers Wing senior executive director Maureen Droney. "Iron Mountain is renowned as a purveyor of best practices related to film and sound archiving, preservation, restoration and transfer, and this ties in perfectly with music preservation initiatives and intellectual property issues that are fundamental to the P&E Wing.

“We look forward to working with them on educational and professional development events related to preserving the past and protecting the future."

"Iron Mountain has been a partner to the music recording industry for many years, protecting and preserving some of the most important recordings in America's musical history," said Jeff Anthony, senior vice president, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. "This partnership with The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing will allow us to continue that relationship with the industry while also giving us a platform to advise on, and advocate for, best practices in asset preservation and creative rights management. We forward to playing an active role in helping to shape the future of recorded music."