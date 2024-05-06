The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Unveils the 2024 Award Recipients

NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has announced that it will recognize distinguished industry leaders for lifetime achievements during the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

“This event celebrates the ‘innovators and trailblazers in the media industry,” said LABF co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman. “We are absolutely thrilled to pay tribute to and honor these outstanding individuals for their many contributions in broadcasting and American Culture.”

The ceremony is presented by the LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.

LABF has honored more than 200 leaders in broadcasting since the event's 2003 inception. Net proceeds from the luncheon will support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland. Considered among the largest of its kind, the Library of American Broadcasting plays a vital role in growing, preserving, and providing access to archives that highlight broadcasting's profound influence on culture and history throughout the world. The LABF also supports the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) through the underwriting of research, creative grants and academic publications focused on broadcast media, the group explained.

The 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees include:

AL ROKER, Weather and Feature Anchor, TODAY and Co-Host, 3rd Hour of TODAY

CHRISTINE BARANSKI, Two-time Tony and Emmy Award Winning Actress

MIKE MCVAY, President, McVay Media Consulting

PATSY SMULLIN, President and Owner, California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.

STEPHEN A. SMITH, Star of ESPN, NY Times Best Selling Author, Creator and Host of The Stephen A. Smith Show

STEVE JONES, President and Chief Executive Officer, Skyview Networks

WENDY MCMAHON, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS News and Stations & CBS Media Ventures (CMV)

2018 Giant honoree, Bill Whitaker, correspondent, 60 Minutes, CBS News will be returning as emcee.

For complete details about the honorees, sponsorship opportunities, tables and individual tickets, please contact BJ Corriveau, 2024 Giants of Broadcasting Event Producer at bjcorriveau@giantsofbroadcasting.org or go to www.tvradiolibrary.org .