Thai Telecom Operator Deploys Ateme KYRION Encoders For Sports

MELVILLE, N.Y.—HBCU GO, a leading media provider for the nation’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), has acquired an end-to-end first-and-10 graphics solution and illustrated replay and sports analysis production tool from Chyron’s Hego division, the company said.

Used for production of NCAA Division I and Division II HBCU football games, the technology has put HBCU GO on par with major network broadcasts, the company said.

HBCU GO deployed Chyron’s Virtual 1st system and an on-site operator for the 2022-23 football season and added the company’s PAINT telestration tool for the 2023-24 season, it said.

"The technology delivered by Chyron, with Hego services, allows for unparalleled in-game analysis and player storytelling, contributing to the consistently high production values evident in our live football coverage and confirming HBCU GO's commitment to showcasing the rich history, diversity, perspectives and cultural experiences at HBCUs," said HBCU GO founder Curtis Symonds. "With the Virtual 1st system, every play looks fantastic, and with Chyron's PAINT telestration tool, we unleash the full potential of our knowledgeable commentary team. It's a powerful combination that brings added depth and dimension to every game-day production."

The Virtual 1st system seamlessly delivered the dynamic on-field graphics, including virtual lines of scrimmage, first-down markers and sponsored advertisements, that sports fans expect from top college football broadcasts. Based on advanced real-time image-processing algorithms, the Virtual 1st optical tracking system enables fast calibration and setup, giving HBCU GO the means to incorporate these visual elements in any live broadcast, the company said.

For the 2023-24 season, commentators have had PAINT's toolset of replay creation tools and 3D telestration effects at their fingertips. The network will feature 22 engagements, including two championship bowl games, between teams representing NCAA Division I and Division II college sports programs within the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), it said.