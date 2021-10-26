TF1 Enhances Workflows With Joint AVIWEST, Newsbridge Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST and Newsbridge are working together to provide TF1 (Television Francaise 1) Group, a content production, publishing and distribution company, with a new solution for live production workflows.

The solution revolves around AVIWEST’s StreamHub control and live stream hosting and Newsbridge’s cloud-based media platform, which leverages AI technology for multimodal indexing. Together the solutions give media and sports rights holders, journalists, production and editorial teams a means to improve their ground-to-cloud media value chain, AVIWEST said.

Working with hundreds of hours of news and sports-related media assets and live recordings, TF1 Group editorial teams needed a solution to enhance the speed and efficiency of their workflows from content acquisition to auto-indexing and retrieval, the company said.

“Whenever we adopt a new tool, we keep in mind how it is positioned toward the future,” said Yves Bouillon, deputy director of TF1’s Media Factory. “The combined solution from AVIWEST and Newsbridge is future-proof, allowing us to record on the cloud and simplify our live production workflows. Using just a laptop and an internet connection, our journalists can now immediately look through images and choose the best moments using cognitive analysis.”

TF1 Group editorial teams have reduced content search and selection time significantly since deploying the solution. They’ve also seen an uptick in content quality due to the Newsbridge platform’s native semantic search and multimodal indexing AI and seamless integration with AVIWEST’s HE4000 UHD/multi-HD video encoder set, AVIWEST said.

“Speed is crucial in the live production environment,” said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at AVIWEST. “We’re excited to collaborate with Newsbridge on this new solution that leverages the cloud and AI to streamline live production for leading broadcasters around the world, including TF1 Group.”

Receiving up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote units, AVIWEST’s StreamHub solution allows video content to be freely distributed to virtually any IP network. Simultaneously, the StreamHub solution can manage missions and metadata to guarantee a seamless integration with Newsbridge’s post-production workflow.