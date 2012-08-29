Teradek Launches Link Mobile Bonded Cellular Hotspot at IBC

AMSTERDAM–At IBC2012, Teradek will introduce Teradek Link, a new addition to their line of cellular bonding devices. IBC takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

The new Link is a rugged, mobile bonded cellular hotspot that provides six USB ports for 3G/4G modems, dual Ethernet ports, and built-in dual band a/b/g/n MIMO WiFi. The Link can also be powered with the built in AC/DC adapter, or through a V-mount or Anton Bauer Gold-mount adapter for mobile power.

Link is designed to facilitate HD broadcasts with multiple Teradek Brik or Cube encoders in the most challenging environments. As a miniature, portable bonding solution, Link can be placed in locations with optimal signal reception so camera crews can roam freely on location without worrying about cellular dead zones. This is achieved by connecting one or two Teradek encoders, or other WiFi equipped devices, to Link’s 300 feet of MIMO WiFi coverage. After receiving video from the encoder, Link broadcasts it over the Internet using up to six aggregated connections that can be any combination of cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, or even satellite or terrestrial microwave systems that are IP capable.

Since Link operates similarly to a mobile hotspot, iPads and laptops can use the Internet WiFi connection for email or rapidly uploading edited video content. Additionally, a ZiXi Ready Cube or Brik encoder can utilize Link’s Ethernet connection to transmit broadcast-quality video over the public Internet and via fiber lines to major broadcast stations.

The Link mobile bonded cellular hotspot is available for pre-order now and will ship in September 2012 for $2990.

Teradek will be in Stand 9.C25.