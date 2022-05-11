Telstra, Silver Trak Digital Launch Cinema Direct 5G Content Delivery
By George Winslow published
They have also created Cinema Direct Rich Media Services Live Ecosystem to deliver live content to theaters
SYDNEY—Telstra and media asset management specialists Silver Trak Digital have launched their new 5G Cinema Direct content delivery service that uses 5G to deliver content to cinemas, content distributors and movie studios.
“Cinema Direct enables content distributors to send and cinemas to receive digital content over Telstra’s 4G and 5G networks via Silver Trak’s media asset management system,” explained Silver Trak Digital COO Christian Christiansen. “We install and maintain all the required technology at no cost to the distributors or cinemas and then content can be ordered and delivered via the Silver Trak Digital online portal. This is an incredibly effective cost-efficient solution that is live and working now in cinemas across Australia.”
Cinema Direct requires no cabling, can be quickly installed and is backed by Telstra’s entire network infrastructure and support teams, the companies said.
Cinema Direct operates over 5G for most metropolitan cinemas and 4G in rural areas.
“Cinema Direct has been developed as install and maintenance free for all users, particularly cinemas and content distributors,” Christiansen said. “Not only that, over time the Cinema Direct ecosystem will develop such that it will create and enable additional revenue streams for cinemas through the availability of rich media services. This means live sporting events, concerts and other exclusive content can be delivered at super high quality to any venue connected to Cinema Direct live in real-time, at any time, with the simple click of a button.”
The “live” content capabilities of Cinema Direct will also allow audiences to view a whole new range of content on the big screen – content they would previously never have had access to, particularly in a cinema, the companies added.
