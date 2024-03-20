Telos Alliance’s Execs to Speak At SBE Ennes Workshop

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance has announced that thought leaders from the company will be participating in several presentations and discussions at the SBE Ennes Workshop taking place in conjunction with the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

On April 12, chief technical officer Greg Shay will deliver a presentation entitled “The Various Flavors of AOIP: Dante, AES67, Livewire, and Wheatnet”, in which the latest compatibility breakthroughs and capabilities of these four major Audio-over-IP formats will be discussed, and their utilization inside professional media examined.

The next day, April 13, Telos Alliance vice president of business development Martin Dyster, along with senior solutions consultant Kirk Harnack, will present “IP Execution in Internal Comms: IFB, Hybrids, Telephones, and a Cloud-Based Future,” a look at internal communications systems within production and broadcast facilities, including IFB systems, the past and future of hybrids and IP phone systems, and how IP-based communications are being implemented into cloud and hybrid applications.

“One reason I love broadcast engineering is that we're persistently looking at new technologies to see whether they'd be a good fit in our broadcast systems,” says Harnack. “And when you find exciting new ways to accomplish things, to simplify tasks that used to require concerted effort, it’s rewarding to share them with your colleagues. That’s one reason I love being part of the SBE Ennes Workshop: it embodies the free flow of ideas, information, and technology that’s necessary for broadcasters to remain on that leading edge. It’s a thrill!”

