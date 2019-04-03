Telos Alliance to Exclusively Market Jünger Audio Branded Solutions

CLEVELAND–The Telos Alliance announced this week that it has entered into an exclusive agreement to market, sell, and support Jünger Audio-branded products globally.

“The addition of Jünger Audio products to the Telos Alliance portfolio further increases our ability to address the specific needs of the market, especially with respect to global audio processing standards and regional preferences,” said Tom Swidarski, CEO, The Telos Alliance. “Bringing more choice and solutions to a wider base of audio professionals worldwide is a strategic objective.”

Last summer, Jünger Audio entered insolvency and in February, sold off its divisions to several companies including woks audio GmBH and Riedel Communications.

The Telos Alliance says it will support Jünger Audio globally to sustain established business relationships and current projects, while enabling future opportunities. Telos will work with woks audio GmbH to develop enhancements for existing solutions and new products to supplement the Jünger Audio portfolio and its renewed growth.

Telos will display Jünger Audio processing products at its booth (SU3921) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11.