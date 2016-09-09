Telos Alliance Starts TV Group

CLEVELAND—A familiar name to radio industry vets is Telos and the subsequent Telos Alliance. The merger with Linear Acoustic years ago put the company into the TV equipment business.

The recent acquisition of Minnetonka Audio has added to that market. In response the Telos Alliance is forming the “TV Solutions Group.”

A release explained, “The TV Solutions Group will provide solutions that aid broadcasters in the transition to the latest TV industry technology. The AES67 AoIP standard, for example, is a key strategic focus for the new group …”

The release added that the group will focus on products “utilizing both file-based and real-time processing and management … Customers can expect new products that are highly scalable and easy to integrate, as well as expanded access to product support services and technical materials.”

Telos Alliance CEO Frank Foti said, “Telos has had tremendous success in the radio broadcast market by creating the industry's first AoIP standard. With last year's acquisition of Minnetonka Audio and subsequent merger with Linear Acoustic, we have the building blocks to expand our success into TV broadcast and further advance the integration of AES67.”

This story originally appeared in TVT's sister publication Radio World.